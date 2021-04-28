Strong quake hits India's Assam state

A strong earthquake and nerve-jangling aftershocks cracked walls and sent inhabitants pouring onto the streets in several towns across northeastern India on Wednesday. 



6.0 magnitude

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the 6.2 magnitude quake was in a hilly region in Assam state near India's border with Bhutan. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Tremors felt far away

Both the main tremor and aftershocks were felt hundreds of kilometres away in the northern state of Bengal, as well as in Bhutan and Bangladesh.

(Photograph:AFP)

Effects

The quake badly shook Tezpur, a city of 100,000 people, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Buildings damaged

Residents said many buildings suffered cracked walls and broken windows. Fissures spread across roads.

(Photograph:AFP)

Casualties

There have been no reports of casualties so far, with residents saying the main human toll was stress, minor cuts and bruises

(Photograph:AFP)

