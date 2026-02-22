/Strikes or extended campaign? What will be Trump’s next move as USS Gerald R. Ford set to join USS Abraham Lincoln in Middle East

US' dual‑carrier deployment is part of a broader military build‑up ordered by US President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment and mounting strategic pressure.
The United States has significantly expanded its naval presence around Iran as tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme and broader regional posture continue to rise. The Nimitz‑class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN‑72) is already deployed in the Arabian Sea, and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN‑78), the world’s largest carrier, has been repositioned into the Mediterranean en route to join it. This dual‑carrier deployment is part of a broader military build‑up ordered by US President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment and mounting strategic pressure.
US officials have said that the military is preparing for potentially weeks‑long operations against Iran should Trump order an assault, indicating planning beyond limited strikes. Such preparations would mark a shift from short, discrete attacks to potential extended operations if diplomacy fails.
The US President has warned that Iran must agree to new terms on its nuclear programme within a tight timeframe or face “really bad things”, setting a deadline of 10 to 15 days to reach a deal and signalling that the threat of force remains central to Washington’s strategy. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful but has cautioned that it would respond decisively to any military strike.
The arrival of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean, alongside Lincoln’s existing presence, gives the Pentagon multiple strike and deterrent options. The dual presence not only increases firepower but also expands operational flexibility for potential air and maritime campaigns.
Additionally, Trump said on Friday that he is considering a limited military strike on Iran as part of efforts to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme, though he offered few details about the size or timing of such action. Asked whether a restricted strike could be used to force negotiations, Trump replied, “I guess I can say I am considering it,” indicating rising tensions and the possibility of military escalation if diplomacy falters.
In fact, a report by Axios, also claimed that, should Iran reject Washington’s demands, the administration has discussed extreme contingency measures targeting senior Iranian leadership figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba Khamenei. There has been no official public confirmation of such plans from the White House.
At the same time, Iran has stated that it would retaliate against any US military action. Despite the growing American military presence in the region, officials from both sides have continued indirect talks aimed at preventing further escalation. Saudi Arabia and other regional states are monitoring developments closely, with several urging restraint amid concerns that miscalculation could trigger a wider regional conflict.
However, experts note that a major campaign could extend beyond a single strike, especially if initial actions fail to compel Tehran to change course. Extended operations would involve not just carriers but additional warships, submarines and air assets across the Middle East, reflecting a shift from deterrence to potential direct engagement.
Trump had earlier said in a speech at the White House on Friday that 32,000 people had been killed in Iran over a relatively short period of time during the recent protest. Ultimately, Trump’s decision appears to hinge on whether diplomatic progress can be secured within the deadline he has set. With carriers positioned to offer both limited strike options and broader campaign potential, US strategy encompasses both pressure and preparedness as tensions with Iran persist.