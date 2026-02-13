LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Strike soon? How USS Gerald R. Ford & USS Abraham Lincoln duo can strike anywhere in Iran without using land bases

Strike soon? How USS Gerald R. Ford & USS Abraham Lincoln duo can strike anywhere in Iran without using land bases

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 19:47 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 19:48 IST

The USS Gerald R. Ford and Abraham Lincoln can act as sovereign floating airbases. With over 150 jets, F-35C stealth fighters, and 1,500-mile Tomahawk missiles, this dual-carrier group can strike anywhere in Iran without needing regional land bases.

Floating Sovereign Territory
1 / 7

Floating Sovereign Territory

Aircraft carriers act as 100,000-tonne sovereign US airbases stationed in international waters. This legal status means the US military can launch offensive strikes without needing political permission or airspace rights from neighbouring Middle Eastern countries.

An Armada of 150 Jets
2 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

An Armada of 150 Jets

Combined, the Ford and Lincoln carrier strike groups carry more than 150 combat aircraft. This sheer volume of firepower allows for a relentless, 24-hour bombing campaign that easily rivals the entire air forces of many sovereign nations.

Deep Penetration with F-35Cs
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Deep Penetration with F-35Cs

The carriers deploy the F-35C Lightning II, a stealth fighter with an internal fuel combat radius of 600 nautical miles (1,100 kilometres). Its low radar signature allows it to slip deep into Iranian airspace completely undetected to hit critical command bunkers.

Mid-Air Refuelling Extends
4 / 7

Mid-Air Refuelling Extends

To strike targets located deep inland, the strike group uses tactical aircraft acting as mid-air refuelling tankers. This procedure significantly extends the flight range of the F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-35Cs, ensuring they can reach any facility in Iran and return safely.

1,500-Mile Tomahawk Strikes
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

1,500-Mile Tomahawk Strikes

The carriers are escorted by Arleigh Burke-class destroyers loaded with Tomahawk cruise missiles. These low-flying, precision weapons can destroy enemy air defences and communication nodes up to 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometres) away without risking American pilots.

Blinding Enemy Radars
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Blinding Enemy Radars

Before the strike fighters cross the coastline, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets launch from the flight deck. They blast powerful jamming signals from offshore to blind Iran's surface-to-air missile radars, creating a safe digital corridor for the strike package.

Unpredictable Attack Vectors
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Unpredictable Attack Vectors

Unlike fixed land bases, which enemies can pre-target with ballistic missiles, aircraft carriers constantly move at speeds exceeding 30 knots. This high mobility forces Iranian defences to constantly guess where the next wave of jets will come from, fracturing their defensive lines.

Trending Photo

Stay hidden from Russian satellites? How technologically advanced is the USS Gerald R. Ford
7

Stay hidden from Russian satellites? How technologically advanced is the USS Gerald R. Ford

From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan, 5 Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup (by balls taken)
5

From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan, 5 Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup (by balls taken)

USS Gerald R Ford vs USS Abraham Lincoln: Which is more powerful? US' largest aircraft carriers compared
7

USS Gerald R Ford vs USS Abraham Lincoln: Which is more powerful? US' largest aircraft carriers compared

'Weighs 100,000 tons': How does the USS Abraham Lincoln still float without sinking?
10

'Weighs 100,000 tons': How does the USS Abraham Lincoln still float without sinking?

What is Quantum Teleportation? How scientists made a breakthrough for the first time
6

What is Quantum Teleportation? How scientists made a breakthrough for the first time