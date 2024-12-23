Stree's magic to Pushpa's rule: Movies that did wonders at Box Office in 2024

The 2024 was a cinematic year, offering a blend of horror, comedy, action and thrills. Although it didn’t quite match the blockbuster heights of 2023, the year still delivered a series of highly anticipated movies that captivated audiences. The big-ticket releases such as Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule kept the box office buzzing.

Amidst these blockbusters, there were a few unexpected gems that no one saw coming, for example, Teja Sajja’s Telugu film HanuMan, which turned out to be an extraordinary box office success.

As we are set to wrap down the curtains in 2024, here’s a look at the movies that dominated 2024 with its box office figures. Take a look.

Pushpa 2:The Rule Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the box office. One of the most anticipated sequels of the year arrived in the very last month and did wonders at the theatres, as expected. Released on Dec 5, the movie has achieved remarkable success, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year with an earning of over Rs 10 billion (Rs 1000 crore). According to data released by the makers, Pushpa 2 has so far earned Rs 1.5 billion (Rs 1,508 crores) worldwide, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach the mark. (Photograph:X)

Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD is another gem that dominated the box office market across the world. The movie stars one of the biggest actors of Indian cinema including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Released on June 27, the sci-fi film that had been hailed for it's grandeur, top-notch VFX and action sequences went on to earn moolah at the theatres, making more than Rs 10 billion globally. Made in a whooping budget of Rs 532.4 crore (Rs 5.32 billion), the film earned around Rs 1052.5 crore ( Rs 10.52 billion), becoming the second highest grossing movie. (Photograph:Instagram)

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank Stree came back this year with endless laughs, more thrill and honours. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the blockbuster horror comedy again took the audience back into the small town called Chanderi, which was haunted by a ghost in Stree in 2018, but in the second part, the new horror was Sarkata. Kaushik's Stree 2 brought back Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends Jana (Abhishek Banerjee), Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana) and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi), who together deal with the witch (Shraddha Kapoor) fights the new monster. Released on August 15, the movie, made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, went on to earn around Rs 857.15 crore (8.5 billion) globally. (Photograph:X)

The Greatest of All Time Vijay's The Greatest of All Time was another film from southern India that dominated the box office numbers. The Tamil language drama that was released across the world went on to earn around Rs 460.3 crore (Rs 4.6 billion) at the box office. (Photograph:X)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a Diwali blockbuster. The much-awaited sequel earned fantastic numbers despite the tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Singham Again which was released on the same day. The horror-comedy that features an ensemble cast including Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri went on to impress the audience as it made around Rs 396.7crore (Rs 3.9 billion) with a budget of Rs 260.7 crore (Rs 2.6 billion). (Photograph:Instagram)

Singham Again Ajay Devgn's Singham Again also emerged victorious. However, it stayed only a few numbers behind from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The third film of Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise minted Rs 378.4 crore (Rs 3.7 billion). (Photograph:X)

Amaran Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran and Sai Pallavi, emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest hits of 2024. Adapted from the book series, ''India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes'' by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the film told the heroic real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan's patriotism. Mukund died during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014. The movie focuses more on his life with his wife Indhu and his family. Made in a budget of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), the patriotic movie earned Rs 330.2 crore (Rs 3.3 billion). (Photograph:X)

Devara Part 1 The audience loved Jr NTRs as the violent sea warrior. Devera: Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is a huge box-office success. With a budget of Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion), the movie's worldwide gross is Rs 443.8 crore (Rs 4.4 billion). (Photograph:Instagram)