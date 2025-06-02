/Stranger Things season 5: What to expect from final season? Release date, synopsis and more!

Published: Jun 02, 2025, 16:46 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 16:48 IST
Only 176 days remain until the release of Stranger Things Volume 1, and fans couldn't be more excited. As the world braces for the final season, here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming season.
Season 5 is here (almost)!
Season 5 of Stranger Things will be its last. After a long wait, the creators announced the release date, revealing that the upcoming season will be split into three parts.
When is Stranger Things season 5 coming out?
The final season of the much-loved series will be released in three parts: Volume 1 - Nov. 26, 2025, Volume 2 - Dec. 25, 2025 and The Finale - Dec. 31, 2025.
The gang!
For the last time, the gang comprising Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton will return for their final battle with Vecna.
What will Stranger Things S5 be about?
“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”
Stranger Things Season 5 time jump
The new season will see a time jump of a year and a half. As per the teaser released earlier, it show that season 5 will start "in the Fall of 1987," hinting at the time jump after season 4. This would be the longest time jump among all Stranger Things seasons.