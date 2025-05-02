Stranger Things Season 5: Everything we know about the final showdown - time jump, final battles and Vecna

Time for season 5!
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere this year. The sci-fi thriller is one of Netflix's most-watched and beloved shows. However, this season will be especially emotional as it marks the end of the series.
Back to Hawkins!
For the final time, millions of fans will return to the mysterious world of Hawkins with the original four: Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Mike (Wolfhard).
What To Expect From Season 5?
In the Stranger Things season 4, the ending left everyone in shock with its conclusion as Hawkins is merging with the Upside Down realm, and Vecna is injured, but alive. How Eleven and her friends will save the world from Vecna makes the rest of the story.
When will Stranger Things Season 5 come out?
Netflix has officially announced that Stranger Things season 5 will be released in 2025. However, the exact release date has not been confirmed yet.
Stranger Things time jump
The teaser confirmed that season 5 will see a time jump in the series. The new teaser confirmed that season 5 will start "in the Fall of 1987," hinting at a year and a half year time jump after season 4. This would be the longest time jump among all Stranger Things seasons.
Stranger Things season 5 episode titles
The season 5 will have eight episodes with the title reading, 'The Crawl,' 'The Vanishing of _____,' 'The Turnbow Trap,' 'Sorcerer,' 'Shock Jock,' 'Escape From Camazotz,' 'The Bridge' and 'The Rightside Up.'
Stranger Things Season 5: Old and new cast members
For the last time, the gang comprising Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton will return with the new cast additions - Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton will be joining the principal cast.