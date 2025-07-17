NASA have made several intriguing discoveries, including the presence of organic molecules on Mars and possible water ice on the Moon, but some discoveries are so bizarre, they have baffled many scientists. Here are some of the strange findings made by NASA.
NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter photographed this region in the northern latitudes of Mars on July 25, 1976, while searching for a landing site for the Viking 2 lander. The image shows a mesa that resembles a human face (centre), which helped to spawn a cottage industry of pseudoscientific claims about ancient Martian civilisations. While initially fueling speculation about artificial structures, further high-resolution images from later missions revealed it to be a naturally eroded landform.
Circular patterns or cracks on the surface of Mars are a regular Martian feature. NASA's Curiosity rover has pictured those cracks. These structures are related to the sublimation of carbon dioxide ice
NASA's Curiosity rover found the Mars "door" on May 7 while imaging a mound known as the East Cliffs. It was estimated to be 12 inches tall and 16 inches wide. This sparked more theories about ancient Martian civilisation, but it was determined to be a natural rock structure. But there had been no precise explanation of the rock structure.
A unique, black-and-white striped rock was discovered on Mars by NASA's Perseverance rover in September 2024. Also known as Zebra rock, it has black and white stripes across its surface. Scientists are intrigued by its unusual structure and predict that igneous or metamorphic processes involving magma crystallisation led to its formation. It remains a geological mystery; understanding the rock will provide a comprehensive understanding of the past environments and geological evolution.
In Jezero Crater, NASA's Perseverance Rover found a skull-shaped rock, which also stands out due to its different colour from the other rocks. Scientists believe it didn't originate where it was found; it floated into that place due to erosion, and further research is ongoing to determine its precise origin.