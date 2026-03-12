LOGIN
Strait of Hormuz, US bases & revenge: 7 takeaways from Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's first message

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 21:34 IST

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined three conditions for ending the conflict with the US and Israel, stating that any resolution must recognise Iran’s legitimate rights and ensure the country is not subjected to future attacks.

First address as the Supreme leader
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

First address as the Supreme leader

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public remarks since taking office, outlining a hardline stance against the United States and Israel amid ongoing Gulf tensions. The statement, read on Iranian state television, emphasised that Iran would avenge its martyrs and maintain control over strategic leverage points. Khamenei has not appeared in public since his appointment. Earlier on Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined three conditions for ending the conflict with the US and Israel, stating that any resolution must recognise Iran’s legitimate rights and ensure the country is not subjected to future attacks.

Strait of Hormuz closure
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Strait of Hormuz closure

Mojtaba Khamenei stressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that it must remain closed as a tool of leverage. “The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz should still be used by Iran,” he said.

neighbouring countries
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

neighbouring countries

Mojtaba also sought to underline that Tehran’s approach toward neighbouring countries remained cooperative. “We believe in friendship with neighboring countries, but we are compelled to continue targeting the American bases within them. We have been attacked from the enemy's bases in neighboring countries, and we are compelled to respond,” Khamenei said. He stressed that Iran had intentionally restricted its strikes to military facilities alone, avoiding attacks on the countries themselves: “As we have previously warned, we targeted those bases only without attacking those countries.”

US bases
4 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

US bases

Khamenei also said all US military bases in the Middle East should close immediately and “those bases will be attacked,” in televised comments translated by Reuters.

Response to Minab school massacre
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Response to Minab school massacre

The Supreme Leader vowed retribution for civilian casualties, citing the Minab school massacre. “We will not hesitate to take revenge for the crimes committed by the enemy, especially the Minab school massacre,” he said, framing justice for civilians as a national imperative.

Retaliation for martyrs
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Retaliation for martyrs

Khamenei highlighted that Iran would avenge all wartime losses. “I assure everyone that we will not overlook avenging the blood of your martyrs,” he declared.

Regional alliances and the resistance front
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Regional alliances and the resistance front

He thanked allied groups in Yemen, Iraq, and Hezbollah, emphasising coordinated efforts. “The cooperation of the components of this front with one another shortens the path to getting rid of the zionist sedition,” he said.

Personal Loss
8 / 8

Personal Loss

“Alongside my father, whose loss has become a general affliction, I said farewell to my loyal and dear wife. I also lost my sacrificing sister, who devoted herself to serving her parents and attained her reward, along with her young child and husband,” he said

