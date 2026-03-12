/Strait of Hormuz, US bases & revenge: 7 takeaways from Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's first message

Mojtaba also sought to underline that Tehran’s approach toward neighbouring countries remained cooperative. “We believe in friendship with neighboring countries, but we are compelled to continue targeting the American bases within them. We have been attacked from the enemy's bases in neighboring countries, and we are compelled to respond,” Khamenei said. He stressed that Iran had intentionally restricted its strikes to military facilities alone, avoiding attacks on the countries themselves: “As we have previously warned, we targeted those bases only without attacking those countries.”