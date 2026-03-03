/Strait of Hormuz shut: Fuel tanker on fire, 750 ships caught in backups as insurers cancel war coverage

On Saturday, the day the attacks on Iran were launched, 55 oil tankers were in the Iranian waters. Eighteen of them were carrying crude, while 37 are empty, according to TankerTrackers.com, a company that monitors global oil shipments. Ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic showed that the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz witnessed a 70 per cent drop on the same day. Some ships continued to move and were likely trying to get out while they still could.