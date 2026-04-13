/Strait of Hormuz at risk? What a naval blockade would mean for global trade

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 17:21 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 17:21 IST
Following failed peace talks in Pakistan, the US military launched a naval blockade against all Iranian ports. Supported by NATO minesweepers, the operation aims to stop Iran from collecting illegal shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
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(Photograph: AFP)
The Peace Talks
Direct negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan have collapsed without a ceasefire agreement. President Donald Trump cited Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions, while Tehran blamed Washington's "excessive demands" for the diplomatic failure.
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(Photograph: AFP)
The US Naval Blockade
In response, US Central Command is enforcing a strict naval blockade on all maritime traffic entering or departing Iranian ports. Effective immediately, the operation targets the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, explicitly cutting off Tehran's commercial maritime access.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Targeting Toll Revenue
Since the war began on February 28, Iran has charged exorbitant tolls for vessels navigating the heavily mined Strait of Hormuz. President Trump instructed the US Navy to intercept any commercial vessel in international waters that pays these illegal fees to Tehran.
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(Photograph: @CENTCOM/X)
Protecting Non-Iranian Trade
CENTCOM confirmed the blockade will not impede vessels transiting to and from non-Iranian ports in the region. The primary strategic objective is an "all or nothing" policy designed to economically starve the Iranian government while protecting allied shipping.
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NATO's Minesweeping Mission
To restore the free flow of global commerce, the US is deploying advanced minesweepers to destroy Iranian explosives laid in the strait. The United Kingdom and other NATO allies are actively contributing military mine-hunting systems to assist the clearance operation.
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(Photograph: AI)
Legal and Strategic Doubts
Legal experts warn that a military-enforced blockade could violate international maritime law and breach existing ceasefire frameworks. Furthermore, US lawmakers remain divided on whether this aggressive naval posturing will actually force Iran to open the critical waterway.
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The Immediate Shipping Impact
Maritime experts suggest the immediate physical impact will be minimal, as commercial traffic in the strait is already drastically reduced. Companies paying Iranian tolls already face severe US sanctions, meaning most global shipping fleets will continue to avoid the volatile chokepoint entirely.