LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Storm Byron slams Gaza camps, washing away the little people have left

Storm Byron slams Gaza camps, washing away the little people have left

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 14:11 IST

Storm Byron drowned Gaza’s makeshift camps, leaving families shivering in soaked tents and ankle-deep water. UN says 850,000 people face high flood risk. Civil defence warns tents can’t protect anyone now.

Storm Byron hits war-torn Gaza
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Storm Byron hits war-torn Gaza

Storm Byron hit late Wednesday (Dec 10) and rolled across the Gaza with heavy rain, flooding tents and washing through crowded makeshift camps. Nearly the entire population has been displaced after more than two years of war, and the storm pushed them into yet another fight for basic comfort.

Life in the rain
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Life in the rain

Sandals and thin cotton sweaters are all that many Palestinians have as winter rain pounds Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood. Families, as per AFP, dug shallow trenches around their tents, trying to stop stormwater from spilling in.

Makeshift shelters destroyed
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Makeshift shelters destroyed

With so many buildings destroyed, rubble-cleared lots have turned into long rows of tents and patched-together shelters.
A truce between Israel and Hamas has eased some pressure on aid, but not enough. The UN says supplies still fall far short of the scale of need.

Camps at risk of flooding
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Camps at risk of flooding

According to a UN report, 761 displacement sites sheltering about 850,000 people face a high risk of flooding.
In Al Zawayda camp in central Gaza, rainwater pooled between tents and formed ankle-deep ponds. Residents stepped from one dry patch to another or waded through, trying to keep their children out of the cold water.

Voices from the tents
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Voices from the tents

"Last night was a terrible night for us and our children because of the heavy rain and cold," a Palestinian, who lives in a tent with her family in Zawayda. "The children got all wet, the blankets got wet, the mattresses got wet, and we did not know where to go."
She asked for simple things: a sturdier tent, blankets, and clothes. "How long will we remain in this situation? This is injustice," she said as the rain hammered the tarp above her.

Weather that hits hard
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Weather that hits hard

Gaza sits between desert and sea — the Sinai and the Negev Desert on one side, and the Mediterranean Sea on the other — which means almost all its rainfall arrives in powerful winter bursts. In a territory already sealed off, shortages of gas, firewood, and even basic supplies make the cold season brutal.

Storm damage on fragile ground
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Storm damage on fragile ground

Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence, said the storm caused yet more suffering, including one death when a wall collapsed. "The storm has had a severe impact on the population. Buildings have collapsed and much of the infrastructure has been destroyed, leaving the area unable to drain the large volume of rainfall," he told the news agency.

A call for real shelter, not more tents
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

A call for real shelter, not more tents

Bassal said the region needs aid that provides long-term shelter, not stopgap canvas tents.

"Tents are categorically rejected. What must be provided now are mobile homes equipped with solar power, comprising two rooms, a bathroom, and all the necessary facilities for residents. Only then can reconstruction begin," said Bassal.

Trending Photo

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-160: Which bomber is deadlier in a nuclear conflict?
10

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-160: Which bomber is deadlier in a nuclear conflict?

How long the B-52 bomber can fly with air refuelling?
10

How long the B-52 bomber can fly with air refuelling?

B-52 bomber: How a 1950s aircraft became one of the longest-serving military planes in history
7

B-52 bomber: How a 1950s aircraft became one of the longest-serving military planes in history

Storm Byron slams Gaza camps, washing away the little people have left
8

Storm Byron slams Gaza camps, washing away the little people have left

IPL 2026 auction: Meet top 5 Test players in auction including an Indian
5

IPL 2026 auction: Meet top 5 Test players in auction including an Indian