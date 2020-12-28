Storm Bella: Gusts of more than 100mph batter France, Britain

Thousands of homes in north-western France were deprived of electricity on Sunday due to the storm sweeping through the area, with wind gusts of up to 120 km/h on the coast.
Brittany and Normandy in the north and west of France were the first regions to suffer power cuts, but "18,000 households were reconnected" later on Sunday, said power company Enedis.
However, some 34,000 households in the east and centre of France were still without power as the storm made its way across the country.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Flights cancelled and delayed
Over a third of flights from France's main airport of Charles de Gaulle north of Paris had suffered delays of an average of 50 minutes due to the storm. However, airport operator ADP said "air traffic has now returned to normal".
Three flights heading to the airport were re-routed to Paris Orly airport south of Paris, while an Aeroflot flight landed in Amsterdam and a plane heading from Luxemburg turned back.
(Photograph:AFP)
Several trees got uprooted
Similar troubles were seen in the south of England where winds reaching 170 kilometres (105 miles) an hour were recorded on the Isle of Wight overnight Saturday to Sunday.
Meanwhile some 20,000 households in Wales had their electricity cut while delays were also seen on railways due to trees falling on the line.
(Photograph:AFP)
Weather warnings
Most of the UK is subject to weather warnings as Storm Bella, with wind gusts of more than 80mph - passes across the country.
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse and the harbour wall on the south coast of England on December 27, 2020, as Storm Bella brings rain and high winds to the UK.
(Photograph:AFP)
Police and volunteers help
Police in both Britain and France assisted drivers and vehicles that got stuck due to Storm Bella.
Meanwhile, volunteers who handed out meals to stranded truckers in Kent helped flood victims.