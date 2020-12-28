Storm Bella: Gusts of more than 100mph batter France, Britain

Gusts of more than 100 miles/hour have been recorded after Storm Bella brought heavy rain and high winds to large parts of the United Kingdom and France.

Deprived of electricity

Thousands of homes in north-western France were deprived of electricity on Sunday due to the storm sweeping through the area, with wind gusts of up to 120 km/h on the coast.

Brittany and Normandy in the north and west of France were the first regions to suffer power cuts, but "18,000 households were reconnected" later on Sunday, said power company Enedis.

However, some 34,000 households in the east and centre of France were still without power as the storm made its way across the country.

