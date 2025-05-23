Stories of Struggle: 8 Indian Movies Addressing Social Injustice

Published: May 23, 2025, 13:13 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 13:13 IST
Here are 8 cinematic Indian films that shed light on various forms of social injustice.
1 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Indian Movies
2 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Jai Bhim (Tamil, 2021)
This powerful courtroom drama, based on true events, unflinchingly exposes systemic caste discrimination and police brutality against marginalized tribal communities. It's a hard-hitting portrayal of the fight for justice.
3 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Article 15 (Hindi, 2019)
This Bollywood film delivers a strong social message by confronting caste-based discrimination and the deep-rooted prejudice in Indian society. It follows a police officer who investigates a case of injustice in a rural village.
4 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Pink (Hindi, 2016)
A gripping legal thriller, Pink is a powerful reminder that "no means no." It challenges victim-blaming and patriarchy in Indian society, emphasizing the importance of consent and women's autonomy.
5 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Pariyerum Perumal (Tamil, 2018)
This poignant Tamil film highlights caste discrimination and the struggle for dignity in rural India. It tells the story of a young Dalit law student who faces severe challenges due to his caste identity.
6 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Bandit Queen (Hindi, 1994)
A raw and intense biopic, Bandit Queen unearths gender-based violence and caste oppression through the real-life story of Phoolan Devi, a woman who rose from oppression to become a dacoit (bandit).
7 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Water (Hindi, 2005)
Set in 1938 colonial India, Water takes a hard look at the lives of Hindu widows, who were historically ostracized and forced into poverty. It explores the social injustice and restrictive customs faced by these women.
8 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Sairat (Marathi, 2016)
This award-winning Marathi film is a tragic love story that fearlessly confronts caste-based honor killings and rigid social hierarchies in rural Maharashtra. Its raw realism shocked audiences.
9 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)
Aakrosh (Hindi, 1980)
A searing drama that exposes the brutal reality of police brutality, corruption, and the dehumanizing effects of caste-based injustice in rural India. It's a classic example of socially conscious cinema.