LOGIN

Stories of Struggle: 8 Indian Movies Addressing Social Injustice

Wion News
Edited By Vanshika
Published: May 23, 2025, 13:13 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 13:13 IST

Here are 8 cinematic Indian films that shed light on various forms of social injustice.
 

Indian Movies
1 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Indian Movies

Jai Bhim (Tamil, 2021)
2 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Jai Bhim (Tamil, 2021)

This powerful courtroom drama, based on true events, unflinchingly exposes systemic caste discrimination and police brutality against marginalized tribal communities. It's a hard-hitting portrayal of the fight for justice.
Article 15 (Hindi, 2019)
3 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Article 15 (Hindi, 2019)

This Bollywood film delivers a strong social message by confronting caste-based discrimination and the deep-rooted prejudice in Indian society. It follows a police officer who investigates a case of injustice in a rural village.
Pink (Hindi, 2016)
4 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Pink (Hindi, 2016)

A gripping legal thriller, Pink is a powerful reminder that "no means no." It challenges victim-blaming and patriarchy in Indian society, emphasizing the importance of consent and women's autonomy.
Pariyerum Perumal (Tamil, 2018)
5 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Pariyerum Perumal (Tamil, 2018)

This poignant Tamil film highlights caste discrimination and the struggle for dignity in rural India. It tells the story of a young Dalit law student who faces severe challenges due to his caste identity.
Bandit Queen (Hindi, 1994)
6 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Bandit Queen (Hindi, 1994)

A raw and intense biopic, Bandit Queen unearths gender-based violence and caste oppression through the real-life story of Phoolan Devi, a woman who rose from oppression to become a dacoit (bandit).
Water (Hindi, 2005)
7 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Water (Hindi, 2005)

Set in 1938 colonial India, Water takes a hard look at the lives of Hindu widows, who were historically ostracized and forced into poverty. It explores the social injustice and restrictive customs faced by these women.
Sairat (Marathi, 2016)
8 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Sairat (Marathi, 2016)

This award-winning Marathi film is a tragic love story that fearlessly confronts caste-based honor killings and rigid social hierarchies in rural Maharashtra. Its raw realism shocked audiences.
Aakrosh (Hindi, 1980)
9 / 9
(Photograph:IMDb)

Aakrosh (Hindi, 1980)

A searing drama that exposes the brutal reality of police brutality, corruption, and the dehumanizing effects of caste-based injustice in rural India. It's a classic example of socially conscious cinema.

Trending Photo

'Portal for dragons': Why do Hong Kong’s high-rise buildings have holes?
6

'Portal for dragons': Why do Hong Kong’s high-rise buildings have holes?

These plastic greenhouses are the only man-made structures visible from space! Know more about it
8

These plastic greenhouses are the only man-made structures visible from space! Know more about it

6 best Denzel Washington movies that you should watch
7

6 best Denzel Washington movies that you should watch

From Chris Evert to Justine Henin, 8 women with most French Open singles title
8

From Chris Evert to Justine Henin, 8 women with most French Open singles title

A sunset on Mars? NASA’s Spirit rover captures haunting view of Mars
5

A sunset on Mars? NASA’s Spirit rover captures haunting view of Mars