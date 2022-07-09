'Stop the war. I don't want to die': Ukraine children recount invasion through emotional art

Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 04:59 PM(IST)

Take a look at these pictures:

Ukrainian children have the war in the most emotional way through their paintings. and it is worth reminding the whole world that the impact of war on kids is immense.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country Ukraine, terming it a "special military operation" on February 24 this year. The conflict expanded significantly, with Russia's aggression versus Ukraine's resistance.

The war led to a massive humanitarian crisis as the global leaders are urging to bank on diplomatic channels to solve the crisis as they have expressed concerns and shock at escalating violence, massive displacement, deaths and destruction.

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate at an alarming scale and speed of displacement not seen since the Second World War.

Ever wondered what the kids might be going through? Take a look at the photos.

(Photograph:AFP)