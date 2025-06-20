/Steve Smith's Top 10 career moments: From Leg-spin debut to Lord’s batting glory

Steve Smith's cricket journey is one of the most fascinating stories in modern-day cricket. From starting as a leg-spinner in 2010 to becoming one of the greatest Test batters ever, let's have a look at his top 10 career moments.
Steve Smith started his international career in 2010 as a leg-spinner and batted at No. 8. He was seen as a potential successor to Shane Warne, but destiny had bigger plans for him with the bat in hand.
Smith became Australia’s 45th Test captain in 2015 after Michael Clarke’s retirement. In 40 matches as skipper, he led the team to 23 wins and just 10 losses, building his legacy as a calm and sharp leader.
In the 2015 ODI World Cup, Smith smashed 402 runs in seven innings. His century in the semifinal against India and a key knock in the final against New Zealand helped Australia lift their fifth ODI title in style.
Steve Smith floored England in the away Ashes in 2019, scoring a staggering 774 runs across five games. Smith's red-hot form and his dominance kept Australia afloat throughout the series.
Smith played an anchor role in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup triumph. His presence and experience in the middle helped stabilise innings in the middle overs.
In January 2023, Smith lit up the Big Bash League (BBL) with back-to-back centuries for the Sydney Sixers. He smashed two hundreds in just four days.
Smith scored a magnificent 121 in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India at The Oval. It was yet another big-match performance that reminded fans why he’s among Test cricket’s modern-day masters.
Joining an elite club, Steve Smith crossed 10,000 runs in Test cricket in 2025. With his unorthodox style, he cemented his place among the greatest red-ball batters of all time.
Though not in peak form, Smith’s experience was crucial in helping Australia win the 2023 World Cup. He scored 302 runs in 10 games, guiding Australia through tricky situations during pressure-packed matches.
In 2025, Smith became the highest-scoring visiting batter at Lord’s with 591 runs in just 10 innings. His classy 66 in the WTC Final against South Africa added a major feather to his list of achievements.