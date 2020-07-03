Stay at this luxurious gold-plated hotel in Vietnam for $250 a night

The world's first self-proclaimed gold-plated hotel is open for business -- and the Vietnamese owners insist they have the Midas touch despite the cramping of global travel during the pandemic.

Gold-plated hotel in Vietnam

For guests at the "Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake" coffee comes in a gold cup and bath time is taken in gilded splendour.

