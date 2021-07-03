Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada

Protesters have toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools.

"No pride in genocide"

A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the statues of the monarchs.

The action took place on Canada Day on Thursday, when traditionally celebrations take place across the country.

(Photograph:Reuters)