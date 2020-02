State of the Union: Things Trump didn't address but should have!

The State of the Union address was expected to be a controversial affair, and so it turned out, as Trump snubbed Pelosi's handshake, which was followed by her ripping out the speech text. However, a few key things that have challenged Trump's presidency received no mention. Here's a list!

Impeachment!

There was no mention of the impeachment saga in his speech. Pelosi and Trump have exchanged jibes at multiple occasions, especially since Trump was impeached in the House, with Pelosi at the helm of the process. Since then, both have openly criticised each other.

(Photograph:AFP)