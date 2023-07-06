State of emergency declared in Peru as Ubinas volcano spews ash

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Located in the Moquegua Region, Ubinas volcano is considered to be Peru's most active volcano. For over a week, Ubinas has been spewing ash and gas. Considering the situation at hand, the government has declared a state of emergency.

Increased volcanic activity

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) continues to observe increased levels of volcanic activity at the Ubinas Volcano. The volcano has been spewing ash and gas for over a week now. The gas from the volcano is reported to have travelled up to 5,500 metres (1,800 feet) into the atmosphere.

(Photograph: AFP )

Towns affected due to ashfall from Ubinas

The IGP has reported ashfall predominantly being dispersed over towns that are 10 kilometers away from the volcano. Settlements that would be directly affected as a result of ash and gas spewing from the volcano include Querapi, Ubinas, Sacohaya, Anascapa, Tonohaya, and Escacha.



(Photograph: AFP )

Ash, gas and smoke rise from Ubinas

While some have been clicking selfies with the smoke and ash stack that rose from the volcano, the emission has affected others severely.

(Photograph: AFP )

Aid distribution

Armed forces have been distributing aid for shelters and families after the Ubinas started erupting ash and gas.

(Photograph: AFP )

State of emergency

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Peru declared a state of emergency for 60 days in areas around the Ubinas volcano on Wednesday, 5 July. The state of emergency will allow the government to take "exceptional measures and actions" to counter any risk posed by volcanic activity.

(Photograph: AFP )