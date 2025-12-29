/Star Wars-style sunsets, diamond rain and doomed planets: 6 of the most extraordinary exoplanets of 2025

The 'clingy' exoplanet according to the European Space agency, is being bombarded with a great amount of high-energy radiation that it does not bode well for it. It is similar in size to Jupiter but has the density of candy floss, making it one of the wispiest exoplanets ever found. According to ESA, HIP 67522 b could go from an almost Jupiter-sized planet to a much smaller Neptune-sized planet, in the next 100 million years. It takes 7 days to complete one orbit of its star.