Star Athletes who could miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams

The US tennis ace will turn 40 in September next year although her desire to play in Tokyo might not be as pressing as that of Federer.

Williams already has four Olympic gold medals -- singles at London in 2012 and women’s doubles with sister Venus in 2000, 2008 in Beijing and London four years later.

The sisters lost their opening round match in Rio in 2016 while Serena’s gold medal defence in the singles was ended by Elina Svitolina in the third round.

She has failed to win even a single grand slam post pregnancy.

