/Sridhar Vembu: From Zoho success to a $1.7 billion divorce battle in US

Sridhar Vembu: From Zoho success to $1.7 billion divorce battle in US

Published: Jan 09, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 22:46 IST

Sridhar Vembu, a symbol of Indian entrepreneurship through his venture Zoho, received endorsement from Union ministers under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, but got embroiled in controversy over his divorce case with his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan, in California.

2025: A year of highs and lows
2025: A year of highs and lows

2025 proved eventful for Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu. As union ministers publicly endorsed Zoho amid the government’s “swadeshi” push, Vembu and his company dominated headlines. At the same time, he was drawn into a high-stakes divorce battle in the US, putting his personal life under intense scrutiny.

US Court orders $1.7 billion bond
US Court orders $1.7 billion bond

According to media reports a California court directed Vembu to post a $1.7 billion bond in his ongoing divorce case. The order, described as “unprecedented,” was aimed at protecting his estranged wife’s potential rights over marital assets accumulated during their time in the US.

Marriage, move and dispute
Marriage, move and dispute

Vembu married Pramila Srinivasan in 1993 after moving to the US for higher studies. The couple lived in California for nearly three decades and has a son with autism. In 2019, Vembu returned to India. Divorce proceedings began in 2021.

Allegations by Srinivasan
Allegations by Srinivasan

Srinivasan accused Vembu of abandoning her and their son with special needs and transferring Zoho shares and intellectual property to India without her consent. She asserted that these assets were marital property under California law and alleged that Vembu transferred the ownership through complex family transactions.

Zoho Stakes in Focus
Zoho Stakes in Focus

At the heart of the dispute lies Zoho’s ownership. Srinivasan alleged that Vembu moved most shares to his siblings. His sister Radha Vembu reportedly holds nearly 48%, brother Sekar about 35%, while Vembu himself owns around 5%, valued at roughly $225 million.

Vembu Denies Claims
Vembu Denies Claims

Vembu has denied all allegations, calling them “complete fiction.” He said he financially supported his wife and son and disputed claims of unlawful transfers. Court filings reflect sharply differing accounts, with both sides contesting control, transparency and entitlement to assets built during the marriage.

Sridhar Vembu: From Zoho success to $1.7 billion divorce battle in US
Sridhar Vembu: From Zoho success to $1.7 billion divorce battle in US

