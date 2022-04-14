Grappling with the worst economic crisis since its independence, Sri Lanka celebrates New Year

Even as the 22 million strong South Asian nation is experiencing its worst financial crisis since its independence in 1948, the South-Asian country celebrated its new year.

New Year celebration

On Thursday, Sri Lankans celebrated their traditional new year by sharing mil rice, oil cakes in front of their president’s office where they had been campaigning for the sixth consecutive day, demanding his resignation over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Soldiers injured in the civil conflict on the island lit a fire, Buddhist monks chanted holy prayers while others blew off crackers with chanting: Victory of the people’s struggle.

