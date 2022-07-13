Sri Lanka: Civil war hero ‘Gotabaya Rajapaksa’ overthrown by the protesters amid crisis

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lankan leader, who commanded a merciless crushing of Tamil Tiger militants to put an end to protracted civil war, became the president of the country. Rajapaksa was recently compelled to resign on Wednesday in order to placate a populace upset following several turbulent months of economic and political crisis.

The president reportedly fled the country before his resignation with his wife and two bodyguards in a military plane. The leader traveled to the Maldives, as per a government source.

Scroll to read more:

