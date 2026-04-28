/Sri Lanka: 22 monks caught with 110 kg of drugs, arrested

Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks returning from Thailand were detained after more than 100 kg of cannabis was found in their luggage. The incident has drawn mixed reactions from the internet.
Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks returning from Thailand were arrested on Sunday at the Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport with around 110kg of potent cannabis. The case is currently under investigation.
Customs Officials said each monk was allegedly carrying 5kg of the narcotics, concealed inside luggage designed with false walls and bottoms, reported AFP. The bags were reportedly packed with school supplies and assorted sweets.
The group was carrying Kush, a plant-based strain of cannabis and a particularly potent form of the drug. Customs officials said it was the largest single detection of Kush at the South Asian country's main international airport, reported the agency.
The monks were mainly young students from temples across Sri Lanka and were returning from Bangkok after a sponsored four-day holiday. A 23rd monk has also been arrested in Colombo and is believed to have organised the trip. The monk, who did not join the trip, had told the others that the parcels were a “donation” and that a van would come to collect them, the police told BBC.
Sri Lanka's Police Narcotics Bureau reportedly discovered photos and videos on the mobile phones of some of the monks which showed them enjoying their trip in casual attire. The finding has furthered suspicions.
The 22 monks appeared before a court in Negombo on Sunday following their arrest, after which they were remanded in custody for seven days.
The peculiar nature of the case has triggered a wave of humorous reactions on the internet. “Enlightenment in a duffel bag” remarked a user, “they went full cartel” said another. Some made sarcastic remarks about reaching “peak enlightenment” and going “HIGH" in meditation, while others have defended the monks saying that they “remain normal humans” and criticised the quick passing of judgements on the matter.