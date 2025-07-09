/Squid Game to Money Heist: 8 non-English Netflix hits of all time, ranked by viewership

Views: 10,63,00,000



The third and final chapter of Netflix’s global phenomenon premiered in June and, as expected, became a massive hit, amassing historic viewership in just 10 days. The final season revolves around Player 456 (Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae) and the remaining players as they enter the final rounds of the game. Will Player 456 end the game for good? This season answers that and more.