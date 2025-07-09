/Squid Game to Money Heist: 8 non-English Netflix hits of all time, ranked by viewership

The trend that began with the Spanish hit Money Heist is now being led by the Korean phenomenon Squid Game. Here's a look at the top non-English shows that have taken the world by storm.
Some shows have proven that language is no barrier when the story is gripping and entertaining enough. And one such show dominating the charts is Squid Game season 3. Released in 2021, the Korean series became an instant hit, shattering Netflix’s all-time viewership records. However, Squid Game isn’t the only non-English show to break records. Check out the full list below.
Views: 26,52,00,000
When the first season of Squid Game arrived, it was a smashing hit. The Korean survival thriller was the perfect dose of entertainment, revealing the unimaginable, horrific side of a broken society. Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show revolves around a group of cash-strapped individuals who agree to participate in a deadly game for a chance to win a huge sum of money.
Views: 19,26,00,000
With more complex and tricky games and heart-pounding challenges, Squid Game Season 2 was released in 2024, with Player 456 returning, not to win, but to stop the game. The season received mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike, with many calling the ending abrupt.
Views: 10,63,00,000
The third and final chapter of Netflix’s global phenomenon premiered in June and, as expected, became a massive hit, amassing historic viewership in just 10 days. The final season revolves around Player 456 (Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae) and the remaining players as they enter the final rounds of the game. Will Player 456 end the game for good? This season answers that and more.
Views: 10,60,00,000
Coming in at number four, this Spanish crime thriller became a global sensation. Among all its parts, Season 4 is the most streamed. Picking up after the explosive events of Season 3, the Professor, aka Sergio Marquina (played by Álvaro Morte), forms a new team, this time targeting the Bank of Spain.
Views: 9,95,00,000
For many Netflix viewers, Lupin is one of the shows that grabbed their attention in a very short time. Inspired by the iconic 20th-century Arsene Lupin stories by Maurice Leblanc, the show stars Oman Sy as master gentleman thief Assane Diop.
Views: 9,92,00,000
Released in 2021 in two volumes, this season marked the conclusion of the gang’s epic saga. The team has shut down the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours, rescued Lisbon, and now, the Professor is captured by Sierra. What started as a robbery turns into a full-scale war.
Views: 8,00,00,000
Season 3 takes place three years after the heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. While the robbers are enjoying life in hiding, Rio is captured, forcing the Professor to reunite the crew and initiate a new heist at the Bank of Spain, following Berlin’s plan.
Views: 7,03,00,000
The Norwegian disaster drama, which is inspired by the Cumbre Vieja tsunami hazard hypothesis and is partially based on the 2021 Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption . The series follows a family vacationing on the island as they face the wrath of nature as the event unfolds on the island.