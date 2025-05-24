Published: May 24, 2025, 19:46 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 19:46 IST
Be it suspense, comedy, action or romance, check out the list of Korean dramas which will be releasing in June.
From Squid Game season 3 to Mercy for None, check out the Korean dramas which will release in June
Squid Game Season 3
Squid Game is a survival drama series, which focuses on a contest where players compete in children's games with deadly penalties for losing. The third part will serve as the final season is created by South Korean writer and television producer Hwang Dong-hyuk. It will premiere on June 27, 2025, on streaming giant Netflix.
Mercy for None
It revolves around a person named Nam Gi Jun who was once a key member of the Bongan Gang, led by Koo Bong San. He returns to the underworld after 11 years, embarking on a mission of revenge which is triggered by the mysterious death of his younger brother. It will premiere on June 6 on streaming giant Netflix.
The First Night With the Duke
It is all about a story of a modern college student who finds her soul being transported into the body of Cha Sun Chaek, a minor character in her favourite historical fantasy web novel. How she adjusts to the new world and falls in love with the cold, handsome Prine Gyeong forms the crux of the story. It is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 on June 11, 2025. It will also be available to watch on OTT platform Viki.
Our Movie
The Korean drama will tell the love story of a film producer and an aspiring actress who are both dealing with personal health issues. How they overcome it and attempt to heal their wounds before it is too late forms the main crux of the story. It is scheduled to premiere on SBS TV on June 13 and will also be available to watch on Viki as well.
Hunter with a Scalpel
The show will be about Se-hyun, a genius forensic student who discovers the trace of her father's killings, while doing an autopsy and goes on a hunt in order to know all about the past, his father wants to erase. It is scheduled to release on June 16.
Head over Heels
Head over Heels is about Park Seong A a high school student, but at night she is a shaman named Fairy Cheon Ji. The show is scheduled to premiere on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on a popular webtoon, “Head Over Heels” which is a fantasy romance about a boy who is fated to die and the young shaman who tries to rescue him from his fate.