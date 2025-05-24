(Photograph: Instagram )

The First Night With the Duke

It is all about a story of a modern college student who finds her soul being transported into the body of Cha Sun Chaek, a minor character in her favourite historical fantasy web novel. How she adjusts to the new world and falls in love with the cold, handsome Prine Gyeong forms the crux of the story. It is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 on June 11, 2025. It will also be available to watch on OTT platform Viki.