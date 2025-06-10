/Tough luck or overlooked IPL players? These players have more titles than Virat Kohli yet never played for India

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 20:24 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 20:48 IST
A total of 18 uncapped players have won more IPL titles than Virat Kohli and eight of them have done with multiple teams yet they have never played for India. Tough luck or overlooked IPL players?
(Photograph:BCCI)
Manvinder Bisla
Remember Manvinder Bisla? He was Player of the Match in IPL 2012 final against Chennai Super Kings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His 89 off 48 balls helped KKR win their maiden IPL title but before that he had won one title in 2009 with now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Bisla went on to win another title with KKR in 2014 and took his tally to three IPL trophies but never made India debut.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Tirumalasetti Suman
Tirumalasetti Suman was one of the promising young players when IPL began in 2008. He won his first title with now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009 before repeating the feat with their replacement SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 but without getting any game time. He played last of his 43 IPL games in 2013 and never made his India debut.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Pradeep Sangwan
Pradeep Sangwan was picked over Virat Kohli by Delhi Daredevil (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 - a move that will haunt Delhi forever. Sangwan, however, has double the IPL titles than Kohli - he won with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 before winning another with Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022 - both before Kohli's title in 2025 with RCB. But he could never replicate Kohli's success in international cricket as he never made his India debut.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Aditya Tare
Aditya Tare is probably the unluckiest of all IPL uncapped players - he has five IPL titles to his name - he won with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2020 as well as with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 yet never played a single game for India.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Anukul Roy
Anukul Roy has played with two IPL team and has won three IPL titles yet never got a chance to play for India. He won his IPL titles with Mumbai Indians in 2019 & 2020 and with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Rasikh Salam
Rasikh Salam has played with four IPL teams but his total number of games, 13, are less than one season of IPL. Yet, he has won two IPL titles - with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019 and with RCB in 2025 - but he has not played for India yet.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Yash Dayal
Remember Rinku Singh hitting Yash Dayal for five sixes in a row? Well, the bowler has bounced back emphatically from that low and has two IPL titles to his name - in 2022 with Gujarat Titans and with RCB in 2025. He, however, has not played for India yet in any format.
(Photograph:BCCI)
Suyash Sharma
Suyash Sharma hit limelight when he played an important role in KKR's title-winning campaign in 2024. He was picked up by RCB next season and won his second IPL title. Despite 100% record in IPL so far, he has yet to make his debut for India.