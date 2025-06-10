/Tough luck or overlooked IPL players? These players have more titles than Virat Kohli yet never played for India

(Photograph: BCCI )

Manvinder Bisla

Remember Manvinder Bisla? He was Player of the Match in IPL 2012 final against Chennai Super Kings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His 89 off 48 balls helped KKR win their maiden IPL title but before that he had won one title in 2009 with now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Bisla went on to win another title with KKR in 2014 and took his tally to three IPL trophies but never made India debut.