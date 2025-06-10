/SA vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: From Markram vs Cummins to Smith vs Rabada - 5 key battles to watch out at Lord's

(Photograph: AFP )

Tristan Stubbs vs. Nathan Lyon

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs is phenomenal against spin bowling. However, he finds himself weak against pace bowling. He averages around 121 against off-spin and 83 against left-arm orthodox. However, his weakness against fast bowling (averaging just 17) means that if he survives Australia's pace battery, Stubbs will look to attack Lyon and get the better of him.