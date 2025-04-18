7 biggest sports sponsorship deals in history

7. Steph Curry and Under Armour: $215 million
Another NBA player — this time Golden State Warriors’s Steph Curry. The point guard signed a $215 million deal with sports brand Under Armour back in 2013, and is the only athlete to have launched signature shoes with the brand.
6. Rory McIlroy and Nike: $250 million
The first golfer on our list is former number one Rory McIlroy, who penned a 10-year, $250 million deal with Nike in 2013 — the record for a British sportsperson.
5. Roger Federer and Uniqlo: $300 million
Like Jordan, James and Ronaldo, Tennis legend Roger Federer was a long-time Nike athlete until Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo came calling in 2018.
4. Lionel Messi and Adidas: $1 billion
Not to be outdone by his perennial rival Cristiano Ronaldo, football mega star Lionel Messi signed what is believed to be a similarly lucrative lifetime deal with Adidas in 2017.
3. LeBron James and Nike: $1 billion
As you will have noticed, there’s a trend when it comes to Nike, as they are by far the world’s largest sponsor of athletes. Like Jordan and Ronaldo, basketball icon LeBron James has also signed a lifetime deal with the sports giant.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo and Nike: $1 billion
Next up is football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a $1 billion lifetime contract with Nike in 2016. While the Portuguese maestro has been contracted to the sports giant since 2003, he became just the third person to be awarded a lifetime contract with Nike.
1. Michael Jordan and Nike: $1.3 billion
The Michael Jordan and Nike partnership is one of the most famous and lucrative sponsorship deals of all time, let alone sports sponsorship deals.