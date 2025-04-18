Advertisment
Photos

7 biggest sports sponsorship deals in history

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

1/7

7. Steph Curry and Under Armour: $215 million

Another NBA player — this time Golden State Warriors’s Steph Curry. The point guard signed a $215 million deal with sports brand Under Armour back in 2013, and is the only athlete to have launched signature shoes with the brand.

2/7

6. Rory McIlroy and Nike: $250 million

The first golfer on our list is former number one Rory McIlroy, who penned a 10-year, $250 million deal with Nike in 2013 — the record for a British sportsperson.

3/7

5. Roger Federer and Uniqlo: $300 million

Like Jordan, James and Ronaldo, Tennis legend Roger Federer was a long-time Nike athlete until Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo came calling in 2018.

4/7

4. Lionel Messi and Adidas: $1 billion

Not to be outdone by his perennial rival Cristiano Ronaldo, football mega star Lionel Messi signed what is believed to be a similarly lucrative lifetime deal with Adidas in 2017.

5/7

3. LeBron James and Nike: $1 billion

As you will have noticed, there’s a trend when it comes to Nike, as they are by far the world’s largest sponsor of athletes. Like Jordan and Ronaldo, basketball icon LeBron James has also signed a lifetime deal with the sports giant.

6/7

2. Cristiano Ronaldo and Nike: $1 billion

Next up is football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a $1 billion lifetime contract with Nike in 2016. While the Portuguese maestro has been contracted to the sports giant since 2003, he became just the third person to be awarded a lifetime contract with Nike.

7/7

1. Michael Jordan and Nike: $1.3 billion

The Michael Jordan and Nike partnership is one of the most famous and lucrative sponsorship deals of all time, let alone sports sponsorship deals.

