Spooky Thursdays: 5 scary movies you should binge-watch right now

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Among the many horror sub-genres, the supernatural ones have always been a favourite among the audiences. From ghosts to witches, the occult to extraterrestrials, the world of the paranormal has captured the audiences’ imagination for centuries. One of the latest addition to this genre is ZEE5’s Original Film, U-Turn starring Alaya F. The film released on 28 April. Here's a list of mind-bending supernatural-horror-thrillers which will give you sleepless nights:



U-Turn [ZEE5]

U-Turn is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that one U-Turn can change the course of someone’s life. It chronicles the life of a passionate reporter Radhika Bakshi, who wants to crack the story about motorists violating the traffic rules. Taking it upon herself, she starts dealing with motorists personally to address this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect. The intriguing thriller is streaming now on ZEE5.



Pari [Amazon Prime Video]

Pari is a horror mystery film which revolves around a kind-hearted man who tries to help Rukhsana, a chained woman in a hut who is probably a victim of abuse. However, he soon realizes that things are not as they appear to be. Her strange demeanor indicates that she holds a dark secret. When she moves in with him, her evil and possessive traits threaten his future. The dark and terrifying film is available on Amazon Prime Video.



Bulbbul

The Anvita Dutt Guptan-directed film is a much-watch if you scary movies. Produced by Anushka Sharma, this supernatural film is set in 19th-century Bengal and is a treat for those who love folklore. It stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam, among others. You can stream the film on Netflix.

Ek Thi Daayan [Disney Plus Hotstar]

Ek Thi Daayan is a horror thriller film which revolves around a gifted magician Bobo who finds himself assailed by hallucinations and seeks professional help. He learns that he is being haunted by a sinister spirit. The nail-biting film will keep you on the edge of your seat and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.



Tumbbad [Netflix]

Tumbbad is a dark fantasy horror film set in Maharashtra between 1918 and 1947 ans is Rahi Anil Barve’s directorial debut. The film follows three generations of a Konkanastha Brahmin family who seek an ancestral treasure that has been jinxed by the gods. It revolves around a family who build a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. The spine-chilling film is available on Netflix.



