'Spooky': Discoveries of mass graves worldwide stir ghosts of hidden histories

The cases expose a shameful chapter in Canada's history and are among several other burial sites unearthed in the last decade that expose long-hidden horrors.

The discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves near a former Catholic school for indigenous children in Canada comes just weeks after a similar grim find sent shock waves through the country.

Canada's indigenous children

The latest discovery in Canada involves the former Marieval residential school in eastern Saskatchewan that had hosted indigenous children between 1899 and 1997 before being demolished.

It comes just weeks after the nation was rocked by the discovery of the remains of 215 schoolchildren at another former indigenous residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Some 150,000 Native American, Metis and Inuit children were forcibly enrolled up until the 1990s in 139 of these residential schools in Canada, where they were isolated from their families, language and culture, and physically and sexually abused by staff and teachers.

More than 4,000 students died in the schools, according to a commission of inquiry that concluded Canada had committed "cultural genocide" against indigenous communities.

(Photograph:Reuters)