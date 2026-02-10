/Speaker Om Birla can vote on resolution for his own removal. Here's how

Opposition leaders submitted a notice for a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla, which came amid ongoing disruptions in the Lok Sabha.
On Tuesday (Feb 10), Opposition leaders submitted a notice for a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla.
Opposition intensified its stance against the Chair in the Lok Sabha, and this confrontational move came amid ongoing disruptions.
When the resolution is being discussed, as per the rare constitutional provision under Article 96, the Speaker has the right to speak and take part in the proceedings. And so Om Birla can also vote on the resolution in the first instance, just like any other MP. But unlike his usual role (Speaker), he cannot cast a casting vote in case there is a tie.
Yes, this is the fourth time in the history of the Indian Parliament that a notice for the removal of a Speaker has been submitted. Before February 10, 2026, similar instances had taken place in the following years: 1954, 1966, and 1987. It was against GV Mavalankar in 1954, Hukam Singh in 1966, and Balram Jakhar in 1987.
The notice with 118 signatures has been submitted to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh, along with Gaurav Gogoi and Md Javed, submitted it on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the DMK.
The notice highlighted several occasions when the Leaders of Opposition Parties were not allowed to speak. It noted “the blatant partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha.”
Following the submission of a notice, Speaker Om Birla responded. In his response, as reported by news outlet Hindustan Times, he said, "examine the notice and expedite the process".