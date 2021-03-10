Spare the children, shoot me instead, Myanmar nun pleads with junta forces

The image of the Catholic nun in a simple white habit, her hands spread, pleading with the forces has gone viral and won her praise in the majority-Buddhist country.

Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng

Kneeling before them in the dust of a northern Myanmar city, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng begged a group of heavily armed police officers to spare "the children" and take her life instead.

"I knelt down... begging them not to shoot and torture the children, but to shoot me and kill me instead," she told AFP on Tuesday.

(Photograph:AFP)