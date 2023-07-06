Spain holds El Chupinazo to mark the opening of San Fermin festival

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Every July, the San Fermin bullfighting festival is held in Pamplona, Spain. The festivities that span over nine consecutive days start with the Chupinazo ceremony. The Chupinazo ceremony, or rocket opening ceremony marks the start of the traditional fiestas.

El Chupinazo

The Chupinazo is the most-anticipated moment of the San Fermin Festival Opening Ceremony. On Thursday, July 6 the square below Town Hall in Pamplona was packed with revellers waiting for the Chupinazo ceremony.

(Photograph: AFP )

Revellers gather to celebrate Chupinazo

Hundreds of thousands of revellers donned white clothes and red scarves as they gathered in the Town Hall of Pamplona to mark the Chupinazo ceremony.



(Photograph: AFP )

Revellers await the pyrotechnic blast

The crowd cheered wildly as they awaited the pyrotechnic blast that would officially mark the San Fermin festival open. Revellers waved their red scarves in the air.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cheerful celebration

Participants drank wine during El Chupinazo and stained their white shirts with red wine and sangria.

(Photograph: AFP )

San Fermin festival begins

El Chupinazo marked the official opening of the San Fermin festival that is attended by thousands of people and is famous for its 'encierros'. Six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. every day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town as runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored.

(Photograph: AFP )