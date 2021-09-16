SpaceX 'Inspiration4' mission lifts off, know who's onboard

The all-civilian crew is the hallmark of SpaceX "Inspiration4" mission. The rocket lifted off on September 16 from Cape Canaveral in Florida

View in App

Lift-off

SpaceX rocket ship lifted off from Florida on September 16 carrying all-civilian crew
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

All-civilian crew

This is the first all-civilian crew. The lift-off took place just before sunset from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral

(Photograph:Reuters)

10-minutes to orbit

The capsule carrying the crew was perched atop company's reusable two-stage Falcon-9 rocket. The Crew Dragon, fitted with a special observation dome in place of its usual docking hatch, reached orbit almost 10 minutes after the 8:03 p.m. EDT blastoff
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

"Inspiration4" crew

The civilian crew included Jared Isaacman (38) Sian Proctor (51), Hayley Arceneaux (29) and Chris Sembroski (42)

(Photograph:Reuters)

Jared Isaacman

Jared Isaacman is mission commander for this mission. He is CEO of a company that provides payment solutions.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Hayley Arceneaux

Hayley Arceneaux is a cancer survivor. At 29, she will become youngest American to fly in orbit around Earth
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Sian Proctor

Sian Proctor is a Geology professor. She is the pilot for this mission.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Chris Sembroski

Chris Sembroski is US Air Force veteran. He has served in Iraq. He will manage onboard cargo and communication with Earth

(Photograph:Reuters)

Read in App