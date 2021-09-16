SpaceX 'Inspiration4' mission lifts off, know who's onboard

SpaceX rocket ship lifted off from Florida on September 16 carrying all-civilian crew
(Photograph:Reuters)
All-civilian crew
This is the first all-civilian crew. The lift-off took place just before sunset from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
(Photograph:Reuters)
10-minutes to orbit
The capsule carrying the crew was perched atop company's reusable two-stage Falcon-9 rocket. The Crew Dragon, fitted with a special observation dome in place of its usual docking hatch, reached orbit almost 10 minutes after the 8:03 p.m. EDT blastoff
(Photograph:Reuters)
"Inspiration4" crew
The civilian crew included Jared Isaacman (38) Sian Proctor (51), Hayley Arceneaux (29) and Chris Sembroski (42)
(Photograph:Reuters)
Jared Isaacman
Jared Isaacman is mission commander for this mission. He is CEO of a company that provides payment solutions.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Hayley Arceneaux
Hayley Arceneaux is a cancer survivor. At 29, she will become youngest American to fly in orbit around Earth
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sian Proctor
Sian Proctor is a Geology professor. She is the pilot for this mission.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Chris Sembroski
Chris Sembroski is US Air Force veteran. He has served in Iraq. He will manage onboard cargo and communication with Earth