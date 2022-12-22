Space photos that rocked our world in 2022

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

They are literally out of this world. From stars and planets far far away to our everyday neighbours in our cosy Solar System, there is always something to point our lenses at. And boy there are many! From NASA to ESA, thousands of astronomers are gawking into the void with patent awe. And the results blow our minds away.

The 'Pillars of creation'

(Image: NASA) The 'pillars of creation' aren't unfamiliar. They were clicked back in the 90s by Hubble Space Telescope. But thanks to James Webb Space Telescope, we now can click a richer, way more clearer picture. The image taken in Infrared wavelength wowed people this year.

NGC 3132

(Image: NASA) The nebulas often make for a picturesque click. This one is called NGC 3132. The star at the middle another just at the edge of the photo make this one interesting in addition with the blue, mesmerising haze.

A star takes first breaths

(Image: ESA) This beautiful image was captured by European Space Agency (ESA). This is protostar L1527 which is in the process of formation. It is surrounded by dust and other material that is feeding its growth.

Milky Way

We need not go far from home to click brilliant pics. Our galaxy has interesting secrets to reveal. Seen in this picture is the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

White hot Jupiter

(Image: NASA) Closer to home still, our Solar System offers enticing pics as well. Jupiter, the gas giant we are used to seeing in reddish hue in, can be seen in its white hot glory! The white colour has been imparted to it due to infrared wavelengths.

