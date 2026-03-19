The conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has entered a decisive and more dangerous phase, with energy infrastructure emerging as a primary target. Iran sharply escalated the confrontation on Thursday by launching coordinated strikes on Gulf energy facilities, hitting a Saudi refinery on the Red Sea and igniting liquefied natural gas sites in Qatar, along with two oil refineries in Kuwait. The attacks were carried out in retaliation for an earlier Israeli strike on Iran’s main natural gas field, marking a significant widening of the conflict into critical economic assets. Brent crude surged to $118 per barrel, highlighting the scale of disruption and the market’s sensitivity to threats against key supply nodes. Here is a list of all the key Middle East energy sites under fire: