Biggest chaebols in the country

With about 1.1 million members overall, the KCTU represents workers at some of the biggest chaebols in the country, including Hyundai Motor, LG Chem and government-owned Korail Railroad Corp. The union workers are quite powerful, amassing fairly strong benefits over the years.

South Korean trade unions have a long history of activism but their recent rallies have led to confrontation with authorities trying to enforce curbs to stop the coronavirus as the rallies have been blamed for surge in COVID-19 cases.

Only one-person protests are allowed in the capital and surrounding areas under current social distancing rules.

(Photograph:AFP)