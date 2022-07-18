South Korea, Japan seek reset on decades of historical disputes

Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 03:44 PM(IST)

Efforts to resolve historical disputes between South Korea and Japan have been renewed under new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, with both countries vowing to improve ties.

Forced labour

Relations between the two North Asian US allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

Koreans accuse Japan of forcing women to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military and using forced labour, among other abuses.

(Photograph:AFP)