South China Sea row: Why US has deployed warship USS Nimitz in Naval exercise with India

Amid tensions in the South China Sea, US Navy's biggest warship USS Nimitz will take part in an exercise with the Indian Navy off the coast of Andaman & Nicobar island.
The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier will be coming from the South China Sea.
The USS Nimitz was part of war games along with USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea where tensions were at boiling point between China and the United States.
The India-US naval excercise comes amid increased Chinese presence in the Indian ocean with a military base in Djibouti in the horn of Africa which connects the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Aden and the Indian ocean.
Also, the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley last month has hightened tensions between India and China with the US keen on supporting India, a fact clearly mentioned by US secretary of State Mike Pomepo.
On the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Control, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo had said that "China took incredibly aggressive action and Indians have done their best to respond."
"From the mountain ranges of Himalayas to waters of Vietnam exclusive zone to Senkaku islands and beyond. Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes. The world shouldn't allow this bullying," the US Secretary of state had added while describing the India-China clash at Galwan Valley.
According to reports, the India-US naval exercise may take place on the same lines as "Passex" which the Indian navy conducted with Japan in June end.
Amid the India-US naval exercise, there are reports that Australia may join India, US & Japan for the Malabar exercise later in the year forming the naval arch even as China continues to anger its neighbours over the South China Sea dispute.
The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan had conducted dual carrier operations in the waterway to "support a free and open Indo-Pacific" in order to "stand up for the right of all nations to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows," the US had said.
The Pentagon is especially "concerned" over Chinese military exercises in the South China Sea.
The USS Nimitz named after Chester W. Nimitz, the Pacific fleet commander in World War II was commissioned in 1975 and is one of the largest warships in the world.
It is also the oldest US aircraft carrier in service with around two years left in service, according to reports.
It has been deployed in several key regions including the Persian Gulf where it supported the "Operation Iraqi Freedom" in 2003.
The warship has India experience as well as it had anchored in Chennai once during 2007 in order to expand India-US defence cooperation.
The Trump administration has rejected China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the Paracel Islands which has often been the cause of tension between the two countries.
China will be carrying out five days of exercises until July 5 in the area even as it battles the coronavirus pandemic. China said the drills were "within the scope of China's territorial sovereignty."
The US also regularly conducts "freedom of navigation operations" in the South China Sea, with the US Navy sometimes sending warships to the Paracels.
In fact, China has has warned Britain against stationing a new aircraft carrier in the Pacific, arguing it would be a "very dangerous move".
A senior US official Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell had likened China's state enterprises to Britain's colonizing East India Company amid the South China Sea dispute.
"In all our societies, citizens deserve to know the differences between commercial enterprises and instruments of foreign state power," Stilwell said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"These state enterprises are modern-day equivalents of the East India Company," he said.
The British East India Company seized control of most of the Indian subcontinent in the guise of trading in tea, cotton, spices and other goods before Britain formally took charge in the mid-19th century.
