South China Sea row: Why US has deployed warship USS Nimitz in Naval exercise with India

US Navy's biggest warship

Amid tensions in the South China Sea, US Navy's biggest warship USS Nimitz will take part in an exercise with the Indian Navy off the coast of Andaman & Nicobar island.

The USS Nimitz was part of war games along with USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea where tensions were at boiling point between China and the United States.

