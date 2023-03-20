South African protesters demand President Rampahosa's resgination over economic crisis

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

At least 87 people were arrested in the last 12 hours across South Africa as protests by the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party intensify, seeking President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.

The EFF, the third largest party in the country, called for a national shutdown. Ports, parliament, border crossings and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, among others, were targeted by the protesters. The party has been receiving massive support from poor and working-class Black South Africans who feel left out of the country’s prosperity since the governing African National Congress (ANC) ended white minority rule in 1994.