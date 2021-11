Rohit Shetty’s latest directorial 'Sooryavanshi' has been the talk of the town. Akshay Kumar starrer movie crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office amid the pandemic and has become Shetty's 9th movie to enter the Rs 100 cr club.

After the big success of his cop movie, here's a look at Rohit Shetty's other blockbuster hits.