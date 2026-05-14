At 6:22 AM on May 4, 2026, Solar Impulse 2 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. The irony is almost too on the nose: The aircraft that proved solar power could carry humans around the entire planet crashed due to a catastrophic electrical failure during an autonomous test flight near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The plane that was contractually destined for permanent display at Switzerland's Museum of Transport now rests on the ocean floor.