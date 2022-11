Social media alternatives if you are planning to quit Elon Musk's Twitter

Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:22 PM(IST)

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk formally took over Twitter, a big chunk of its users have jumped ship to other social media platforms. There are several other social media platforms, akin to that of Twitter in look and feel that netizens can use and not miss the microblogging platform.

Mastodon

Mastodon, a decentralised, ad-free social networking platform has now amassed 655,000 users, with a monumental addition of 230,000 users taking place in the last few weeks alone.

Founded nearly six years ago, Mastodon has a look and feel that is similar to Twitter but it is different in more ways than one. Unlike other social media platforms, Mastodon is not owned by a single entity or a company. It is decentralised, meaning, one can create private networks using servers for different countries.

To get started with Mastodon, one has to visit Mastodon's Communities page and choose a community to join. Some instances allow anyone to join, while others require you to obtain an invitation to the server, which must be approved by an administrator.

(Photograph:Twitter)