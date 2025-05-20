Published: May 20, 2025, 19:47 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 19:47 IST
The K-drama world has always been ruled by romance and comedy. But, in recent times the showbiz industry has produced some popular crime shows that has captivated audiences across the globe.
Must-watch spy Korean dramas of all time
The Veil
The Veil is a story about a top NIS agent set out on a mission to uncover the internal traitor and settle the score with him. The show is available to watch on Viki.
Snowdrop
Based in 1987, Snowdrop the tells the love story of Eun Yeong-ho, a university student and a man named Suho. It is adapted from the handwritten notes of a man who escaped from a political prison camp in North Korea. It is set against backdrop of 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea. Available to watch in Hotstar.
My Secret Terrius
My Secret Terrius is about a Kim Bon, a renowned NIS agent, who goes undercover to expose the conspiracy, which becomes the main crux of the story. The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Undercover High School
Undercover is all about an NIS agent who goes undercover as a student in a mission to find out the golden bars hidden in the same school where he is studying. The show is available to watch on streaming platform Viki.
Flower of Evil
Flower of Evil tells the story about a man with a cruel past, who changes his identity while his detective wife tracks his past. The show is available to watch on Viki.
The K2
The K2 revolves around a wealthy girl and a bodyguard, a highly trained special ops agent. How their romance goes through several challenges forms the main crux of the show. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Viki.
My Name
My Name is about a woman who joins an organization crime ring to avenge her father's death and becomes the gang's mole inside the police force. The thriller series is available to watch on Netflix.
Healer
Healer is about a group of five friends who ran an illegal pro-democracy broadcasting station during the fifth Republic in South Korea. The drama is a mix of action, comedy and romance. It is available to watch on Viki, Netflix and Hotstar.