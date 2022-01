Smart guns: Guns that feature fingerprint locks, pin codes and more

Let's see what features these smart weapons offer and evaluate how useful they would actually be:

After two decades of questions about their reliability and concerns they will entail a new wave of government regulation, personalized smart guns may finally become available to US consumers.

Smart guns offers higher security

In Boise, Idaho, LodeStar Works unveiled its 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors on Friday. Kansas-based SmartGunz LLC reports that law enforcement agents have begun beta testing its product, a similar but simpler one. Both companies hope to have a product commercially available this year.

Gareth Glaser of LodeStar said he was inspired after hearing too many stories about children being shot by unattended guns. Smart guns could prevent such tragedies by authenticating the identity of the user and disabling the weapon in the event that anyone else tries to fire it.

They could also reduce suicides, render lost and stolen guns useless, and offer security to police officers and jail guards worried about gun grabs.

(Photograph:Reuters)