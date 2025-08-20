LOGIN
Slapped, kicked and more: Not just Rekha Gupta, these Indian politicians also faced public attacks

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 14:32 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 14:32 IST

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was slapped during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday. But this incident is not the first in the national capital where politicians were slapped or attacked. Let's have a look at the six such incidents.

1. Arvind Kejriwal: 2014
(Photograph: ANI)

1. Arvind Kejriwal: 2014

Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by an unidentified man during a roadshow in the Sultanpuri and Dakshinpuri areas of Delhi in 2014.

2. Dinesh Mohaniya: 2014
(Photograph: X)

2. Dinesh Mohaniya: 2014

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Dinesh Mohaniya, was reportedly slapped by a women on the behest of the water mafia in H-block area at Sangam Vihar, Delhi in 2014.

3. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi: 2015
(Photograph: X)

3. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi: 2015

The AAP was reportedly attacked by Congress workers after he was caught distributing alcohol in Lalbagh slum before the 2015 Delhi assembly election, resulting in his hospitalisation. He was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and later shifted to the LNJP Hospital in Daryaganj, Delhi.

4. Sanjay Singh: 2017
(Photograph: X)

4. Sanjay Singh: 2017

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh was slapped allegedly for not allowing a woman party worker to raise the issue of corruption in the party in poll ticket distribution in 2017. The incident occurred while Singh was campaigning for the AAP for the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll.

5. Arvind Kejriwal: 2019
(Photograph: PTI)

5. Arvind Kejriwal: 2019

After 2014, Kejriwal was again slapped by a man during a roadshow in the Moti Nagar area of Delhi for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

6. Rekha Gupta: 2025
(Photograph: X)

6. Rekha Gupta: 2025

Months after holding the post of Delhi CM, BJP leader Rekha Gupta was slapped during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Aug 20, 2025.

