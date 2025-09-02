/Skyscraper Day 2025: Top 10 tallest skyscrapers around the globe — Check the list here

LOGIN
Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 22:00 IST

Skyscraper Day is observed annually on 3rd September to commemorate all towering wonders of architecture and engineering. Let's have a look at the world top 10 tallest skyscrapers in the world.

10. CITIC Tower (Beijing, China)
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

10. CITIC Tower (Beijing, China)

The CITIC Tower, completed in 2018, stands 528 meters tall and is mostly used as an office building. Its distinctive design integrates traditional Chinese architectural aspects while reflecting Beijing's current growth.

9. Tianjin CTF Finance Centre (Tianjin, China)
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

9. Tianjin CTF Finance Centre (Tianjin, China)

Completed in 2019, the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre stands 530 meters tall. It is a mixed-use tower that includes office space, serviced apartments, and a hotel, adding to Tianjin's urban skyline.

8. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre (Guangzhou, China)
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre (Guangzhou, China)

This skyscraper, completed in 2016, stands 530 meters tall and houses offices, a hotel, and serviced apartments. Its magnificent architecture mixes with the city's modern surroundings.

7. One World Trade Center (New York, United States)
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. One World Trade Center (New York, United States)

Completed in 2014, One World Trade Center stands at 541 meters. One World Trade Center is a symbol of resilience, housing office spaces, an observatory, and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

6. Lotte World Tower (Seoul, South Korea)
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Lotte World Tower (Seoul, South Korea)

The Lotte World Tower, which was opened in 2017, stands at 555 meters tall. The skyscraper houses retail space, a luxury hotel, residential flats, and observation decks with magnificent views of the city.

5. Ping An Finance Center (Shenzhen, China)
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Ping An Finance Center (Shenzhen, China)

Rising 599 meters (1,965 feet), the tower, built in 2017, serves as a hub for offices, hotels, and retail complexes. Its elegant form and LED façade make it a notable element of Shenzhen's skyline.

4. Makkah Clock Royal Tower (Mecca, Saudi Arabia)
7 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Makkah Clock Royal Tower (Mecca, Saudi Arabia)

Completed in 2012, the Makkah Clock Royal Tower stands 601 meters tall and is part of the Abraj Al Bait complex. It functions as a hotel and commercial center and features a clock tower visible from miles away, serving pilgrims visiting the holy city.

3. Shanghai Tower (Shanghai, China)
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Shanghai Tower (Shanghai, China)

The Shanghai Tower, completed in 2015, is China's tallest structure at 632 meters. Its twisting form reduces wind loads, and it includes office space, hotels, and a distinctive sky garden at the top.

2. Merdeka 118 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Merdeka 118 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

At 679 meters, Merdeka 118, which was inaugurated in 2023, is the second-tallest structure in the world. A hotel, serviced apartments, and offices are all part of this mixed-use tower, which features a contemporary style that pays homage to Malaysia's rich cultural past.

1. Burj Khalifa (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Burj Khalifa (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

The Burj Khalifa, which is 828 meters tall and was finished in 2010, is the highest structure in the world. This famous building has a distinctive style influenced by Islamic architecture and contains a variety of hotel, office, and residential rooms in addition to observation decks with stunning views

