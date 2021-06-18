Skyborg project: Why the Valkyrie UAV is a gamechanger for the US Air Force

The United States government has instituted the “Skyborg” program to ensure its warfare capabilities are now designed for a new kind of combat operation.

XQ-58A Valkyrie Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) (Photo Courtesy: US Air Force)

As part of its futuristic drone programme, the United States Air Force is set to get the XQ-58A Valkyrie Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV).

The long-range strike force drone is being developed by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

The drone can be deployed for reconnaissance as well as combat missions and critically serves as an unmanned escort or a "wingman" for a fighter aircraft operated by a pilot in the air dynamically changing the rules of warfare.

(Photo Courtesy: US Air Force)

(Photograph:AFP)